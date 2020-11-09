TROOB, IRVING A.
Troob, Irving A., 97, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at home. He was the beloved husband of Sheila (Cohen) Troob for 71 years. Born in Providence, son of the late Hyman and Ida (Gordon) Troob, he lived in Vero Beach, FL for 21 years, previously residing in Warwick, RI for 20 years and Rehoboth, MA for 30 years. He was a jewelry maker at Little Folks Jewelry Co. in Providence for 15 years and co-owner and CEO of Supreme Manufacturing Co. in Pawtucket, retiring in 1985. Irving was a WWII Army veteran, serving as a 5th Grade Technician in the 96th Signal Battalion in Northern Africa, Italy, India, Burma, and China.
Irving was a member of Temple Beth-El, Temple Beth Shalom and the Overseas Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of Quidnessett, Ledgemont and Grand Harbor Country Clubs and the Indian River Trap and Skeet Club. Irving sailed aboard his 34 ft. Cris Craft named "How Jolly" and was a pilot of a Cessna Skylane. He enjoyed oil painting and was an avid reader and motorcycle rider. When he was not traveling, Irving raised a variety of livestock including peacocks, pheasants, Suffolk and Columbia sheep, Hereford cows, pygmy goats, horses, pigs and Vizslas.
Devoted father of Dr. Howard Troob (Patricia) of Wakefield, RI and Jolie Shushansky (Larry) of Lincoln, RI. Dear brother of the late Joyce Gloria Rogers. Loving grandfather of Renan Ozturk, Nathan and Ilana Shushansky, and Marc, Scott, Eric and Joshua Troob. Cherished great grandfather of Amelia and Annie Shushansky and Emery Troob. Adored uncle of Suzan Beardsley (Daniel) of Cranston, RI.
Funeral services and shiva will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Graveside services will be live streamed. For live stream information and online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to VNA & Hospice Foundation of Vero Beach, 920 37th Place, Ste. 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960.