LEVY, IRWIN,
88, passed away on June 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy (Saval) Levy; they were married for 63 years. He was the son of the late Leo Levy and Ida (Raitman) Levy Weiner of Lynn, MA. He is survived by his two daughters Jill Levy Sorota and Lauren Levy Brodie along with her husband Todd Brodie; grandchildren Michael, Allison, Lindsey, Jacob, Andrew, Andrea, and Rachel; great-granddaughter Amelia; daughter-in-law Caroline Carrigan; stepbrother Bernard Weiner; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving son Steven Levy and stepbrother David Weiner.
Irwin served with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. After his discharge, he was active in youth sports as a player and referee in Lynn, MA.
Mr. Levy received a BS degree in Management from Boston University (1957) and an MBA from Northeastern University (1985).
He worked in various management positions for RCA, Raytheon, and Lightolier before starting his own consulting firm, Management Engineers, where he worked for 30 years. He was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams. He was a long time member of Temple Emanu-El and a member of the Redwood Masonic Lodge. After retiring in 2009, he and his wife became duplicate bridge enthusiasts.
Funeral services will held June 23, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Temple Emanu-El with burial to follow in Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Temple Emanu-El, 99 Taft Ave, Providence, RI 02906 or Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904. Shiva will be held at the Levy residence on Monday and Tuesday 2-4:30 PM and Wednesday 2-3:30 PM. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 22, 2019