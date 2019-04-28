Home

Irwin W. (Andy) Anderson

Irwin W. (Andy) Anderson Obituary
ANDERSON, IRWIN W. (ANDY)
Passed away on April 21, 2019 in Ocala, FL where he has lived since 2012. Born on April 29, 1930 he was an entrepreneur and owner of RI Fabricators after serving in the Navy. Beloved spouse of the late Joan Elizabeth Anderson he is survived by his children Russell Anderson and his wife Cynthia, Wesley Anderson and his wife Elizabeth, Jennifer Anderson, 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
