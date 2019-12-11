|
ENGLEY, Isabel
Isabel Engley, affectionally known as Nanabelle, 83, passed away on Saturday surrounded by her loving family in the RI Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Earle P. Engley.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Isabella (Nelson) Miller. Isabel was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
She enjoyed making Jewelry in her spare time along with doing arts and crafts, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren on Martha's Vineyard. She was an avid fan of Jimmy Buffett. Isabel also enjoyed watching and reading about the Royal Family.
She was a weight watcher instructor for more than 35 years throughout Southern New England. Isabel was one of the leading lecturers in the area.
Along with her husband she is survived by her children; Scott Caldwell and his wife Peggy of Cumberland and Glen Caldwell and his Anne of Martha's Vineyard. Three grandchildren; Scott Caldwell Jr., Samantha Caldwell and Julia Caldwell. She was the step mother of Susan Engley-Jansen of Illinois, Mark S. Engley of Milton, FL., and Mary-Kaye Sugurman of Wisconsin and also many step-grandchildren and step great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Allison Caldwell.
Relatives and friends are invited to Isabel's Life Celebration beginning with Visiting Hours on Friday December 13, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. Memorial Services will be planned by the family on Martha's Vineyard this coming summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Martha's Vineyard Camp Meeting Association, Youth Programming, PO Box 1685, Oak Bluffs, MA., 02557.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019