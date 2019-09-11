|
CARTER, ISABELLA (WRAY)
94, of Blackstone Boulevard, died Monday, September 9, 2019 at Tockwotton on the Waterfront, East Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis C. Carter.
She is survived by one daughter, Donna E. Campopiano, and her husband Henry, of Pawtucket; two sons, Christopher C. Carter, and his wife Deborah, of Cocoa, FL, and Wayne A. Carter, and his wife Teresa, of Lake St. Louis, MO; one sister, Ellen Pacelt of Pawtucket; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Henry "Harry" Wray, and the sister-in-law of the late William Pacelt and Beverly Wray.
At her request, her funeral and burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019