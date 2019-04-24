|
Beauregard, RN, Iselle
79, of Jeanne Jugan Residence, Pawtucket, RI passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 surrounded by those who loved her. Born in Pawtucket she was a daughter of Parise (Beauvais) and Alfred Beauregard.
She had been a Little Sister of the Poor for 31 years, serving the sick and dying in fourteen states and three countries. Iselle treasured her nursing profession and practiced it with ardor for over fifty years.
She was a devoted lover of animals, particularly concerned over the welfare of cats. Many cats over the past 30 years were blessed to be in the loving arms of Iselle.
She was selfless and genuine, always putting others before herself. Iselle made a lasting impression on every person she met. She was a phenomenal storyteller, captivating many with her life experiences. She was sweet and gentle and her smile was radiant.
Iselle was predeceased by her siblings Joseph, Roger and Claudette Beauregard. She is survived by her cat, Roger, her niece and caregiver, Michelle Blanchette and her two children, her niece Denise McPherson and her family, her two sister-in-laws Lillian Beauregard, and Rolande Beauregard and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Family, friends and others whose lives Iselle touched are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30am at Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main St. Pawtucket. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Iselle's family would like to express their gratitude to the Sisters and staff at Jeanne Jugan Residence for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Iselle's name to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main St. Pawtucket RI 02860. Arrangements by Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2019