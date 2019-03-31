FAVA, ITALO

85, of Johnston, passed away on Friday March 29, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was the beloved husband of Carmela (Bonelli) Fava.

Born in Sorbello, Italy he was the son of the late Luigi and Angela (Romano) Fava. Italo was a self-employed tailor for many years before retiring.

He was the devoted father of Luigi Fava and his wife Ornella and Alessandro Fava and his wife Stephanie; loving grandfather of Alessandro, Marco, Gianluca and Giovanni. He was the dear brother of Bruno Fava, Laura DeParis, Gino Fava and the late Giuseppe Fava, Giovanna Mallozzi, Ines Filantropico and Annamaria Fava.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rocco's Church 927 Atwood Ave. Johnston at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston. Visiting hours are Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The Autism Project 1516 Atwood Ave. Johnston, RI 02919.

Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 31, 2019