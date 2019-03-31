The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
927 Atwood Ave.
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Italo Fava
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Italo Fava

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Italo Fava Obituary
FAVA, ITALO
85, of Johnston, passed away on Friday March 29, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Carmela (Bonelli) Fava.
Born in Sorbello, Italy he was the son of the late Luigi and Angela (Romano) Fava. Italo was a self-employed tailor for many years before retiring.
He was the devoted father of Luigi Fava and his wife Ornella and Alessandro Fava and his wife Stephanie; loving grandfather of Alessandro, Marco, Gianluca and Giovanni. He was the dear brother of Bruno Fava, Laura DeParis, Gino Fava and the late Giuseppe Fava, Giovanna Mallozzi, Ines Filantropico and Annamaria Fava.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Tuesday April 2, 2019 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rocco's Church 927 Atwood Ave. Johnston at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston. Visiting hours are Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The Autism Project 1516 Atwood Ave. Johnston, RI 02919.
Visit NardolilloFH for on line condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now