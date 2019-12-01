|
|
TRACY, J. Charles
Charlie passed away on November 26th at Grace Barker Nursing Center in Warren after a 25+ year battle with Parkinson's Disease at age 76. His family was by his side. Charlie was born in Wilkes Barre, PA to J. Charles and Suzanne Tracy. He graduated from Rensselaer (RPI) and earned his PhD in Physics from Cornell University. Charlie went on to work for North American Rockwell Research, Bell Laboratories, General Motors Research Center, Delco Electronics, Carrier and United Technologies Research Center. Since moving to Bristol in 1988 he was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, Barrington, and the Bristol Yacht Club. In addition to his wife, Charlotte Shaw, Charlie is survived by his children Justin, Greg (Melissa) Tracy and Gail (Scott) Huyge. He was predeceased by his daughter Marla Tracy Pak (Lars). He is also survived by grandchildren Ben and Charlie Pak of Everett WA, Emma, Anna and Charlie Tracy of Madison, WI, Christian Tracy of San Juan Capistrano, CA, Lauren Staub Yates (Cade)and Dan Staub of Atlanta, GA. His family wishes to express their deep appreciation to everyone at Grace Barker and to his Hospice nurse and social worker from Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice of Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Cornell Department of Ornithology, 159 Sapsucker Woods Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850, or Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 E. Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI 02871.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit smithmason.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019