LeMay, J. Donald
87, of Warwick, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of June I. (Foster) LeMay, son of the late Joseph and Irene (Lajoie) LeMay, and loving father of Donald J. LeMay of Warwick.
His Committal Service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:30AM at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 S County Trail, Exeter. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the Administrative Building at 11:15AM. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020