O'Hara, J. Philip
1933 – 2020
Woodstock - John Philip O'Hara, known as Phil, passed away Sunday evening, October 18, at the age of 87, in Brooklyn, CT, with his children at his side.
Born May 17, 1933, in Worcester, MA, Mr. O'Hara was a graduate of the New Hampton School. He earned his Bachelor of Arts at Brown University in 1957 after spending two years serving in the U.S. Army in Korea.
Mr. O'Hara and his wife of 25 years, Patricia, recently moved from Providence, Rhode Island, to the Quiet Corner of Northeastern Connecticut.
For further information about the life of Mr. O'Hara please visit: https://www.gilmanandvalade.com/9371-2/