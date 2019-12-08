|
|
Margadonna, J. Robert "Bob"
85, of Cranston, and the husband of 60 years of Joan (Picerno) Margadonna died December 4 at the Roger Williams Medical Center. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph and Theresa (Colicci) Margadonna.
Mr. Margadonna is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Lori Dulieu and her husband Kevin of Hope, and their children Ryan, Reid, and Alyssa. He is also survived by his son Robert and wife Hitomi of New Hope, PA and their two sons Eddie and Eric. Mr. Margadonna was the brother of the late Dolores Ambrosino of Coventry.
Mr. Margadonna was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, Bryant University, and received his graduate degree from Boston University. He attended New York University and years later received his PhD. from Kennsington University.
Mr. Margadonna served two years in the U.S. Army eighteen months of which at the then Fort Jay, Govenors Island, NY. He began his career in labor relations with the Allied Maintenance Corporation in NYC. He spent the last 30 years of this career employed by Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick, NJ where he retired as VP of Corporate Labor Relations.
Mr. Margadonna is a former member of the Board of Directors of the Employers Association of NJ, the Industrial Relations Research Association of NJ, Washington DC and the NJ State Advisory Council of the School of Management and Labor Relations of Rutgers University.
When he returned to RI in 1998, he performed volunteer tutoring at the Rhode Island International Institute and was a member of the Advisory Council of the Capitol Region Retirement and Senior Volunteer Program.
His funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Monday at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston at 11 a.m. VISITING HOURS are on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. Entombment, with Military Honors, will take place at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 8, 2019