Williams USN Ret, Capt. J. Ronald
Capt. J. Ronald Williams USN Ret, 89, of Newbury, NH died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home.
He had been employed by Gilbane Building Co. in Providence after serving 23 years in the US Navy Civil Engineer Corp.
A celebration of his life will be held on June 14th in South Newbury, NH.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House at www.fisherhouse.org.
Please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice for a complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 5, 2019