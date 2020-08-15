Jack Indeck

INDECK, JACK,
94, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Selma (Sherman) Indeck, "the most wonderful person that I have ever met in my life." Born in Winthrop, MA he was the son of the late Abraham and Sarah (Goldberg) Indeck.
After high school he served in the Army Air Forces, and then graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in industrial engineering. As a management consultant, mostly for shoe factories, he worked in 10 countries, 15 states and 110 factories.
Jack grew up during the Great Depression, which ignited a life-long passion for fighting poverty and injustice. He worked with the New Democratic Coalition, Coalition for Consumer Justice, Single Payer RI, the RI Forum on Aging, and became a founding member and chairman of the Senior Agenda Coalition of RI.
He is survived by his daughter Ruth Indeck, his son Richard Indeck, and 13 nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by inlaws, neighbors and friends, as well as members of Senior Agenda Coalition of RI, his hospice bereavement group, and the Rhode Island Memory Cafés.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Senior Agenda Coalition of Rhode Island, www.senioragendari.org/donate
.
For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com