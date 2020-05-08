|
THOMPSON, JACK M.
91, died on May 1, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Warwick, RI. He was a son of the late Othman Clarence and Lillian (Baxter) Thompson, he was born January 8, 1929 in Niagara Falls, NY. He graduated from Wesleyan University and Columbia School of Journalism. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 - 1953. He was employed at the New Bedford Standard Times, the Providence Journal, and the RI administration of Governor Frank Licht. He developed and managed the Warwick Poverty Program and taught journalism at the University of RI.
Jack was first married to Jane Kremers. They were parents to Andrew, Christopher (spouse Deborah), twin Mary (spouse Joan), and twin James (spouse Pamela). He was secondly married to Ellen McGill. Jack is thirdly survived by his devoted partner Kathleen Martin-Estus.
Jack and Jane Thompson have seven grandchildren (Jessica, Adrian, Garrett, Benjamin, Julia, Lily and Ai Mei) and one great grandchild (Mia). Jack's brother Jim Thompson and wife Martha live in Costa Madera, CA, with their children Jake and Jennie.
Turtle Dove, a thirty-six-foot ketch built by Jack and sailed around the world, was often crewed by his sons and others, and with him across the Pacific with daughter Mary. He wrote, "Turtle Dove, One Man's Odyssey."
A celebration of Jack's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Donations in Jack's honor may be made to Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202 or the American Civil Liberties Union, 18th floor, 125 Broad St., NY, NY 10004.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2020