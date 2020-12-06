CARRAZZO, JACK N.
71, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, passed away December 1, 2020.
Son of the late Michael and Anna Carrazzo; beloved husband of Sandra (Forte) Carrazzo; brother of Sharon C. Carrazzo, Carmela McCusker (Daniel) and the late Michael D. Carrazzo, Marie Layfield and Nancy Kalafarski; beloved Papa Jack to Maya and Maliyah.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday at 10 AM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial with Military Honors will be private. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org/donate
. A livestream of the Mass may be viewed at www.saintanthonychurch.org
