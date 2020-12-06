1/1
Jack N. Carrazzo
CARRAZZO, JACK N.
71, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, passed away December 1, 2020.
Son of the late Michael and Anna Carrazzo; beloved husband of Sandra (Forte) Carrazzo; brother of Sharon C. Carrazzo, Carmela McCusker (Daniel) and the late Michael D. Carrazzo, Marie Layfield and Nancy Kalafarski; beloved Papa Jack to Maya and Maliyah.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday at 10 AM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial with Military Honors will be private. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate. A livestream of the Mass may be viewed at www.saintanthonychurch.org.
www.pontarellimarinofunerals.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
DEC
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
December 5, 2020
My dear friend and co-worker. Jack always had a smile on his face and brought happiness to all he met. I am proud to call him my friend. He will dearly missed.
Gary Caligiuri
Coworker
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
