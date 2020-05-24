|
|
PENDLETON, JACK
72, of North Smithfield passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. He was the husband of Karen (Devlin) Pendleton, they were married for 18 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of Gloria (Scetta) Pendleton and the late Jack Pendleton. Jack graduated from North Providence High School and served his country in the Air Force Reserves as an aircraft mechanic. He was the owner/operator of Area Hydraulics in Uxbridge, MA.
Jack was a superb racquetball player and enjoyed vacationing on the island of St. Martin.
Besides his wife and mother, Jack is survived by his step-son, Adam Easterbrooks and his wife Kerry Easterbrooks, and his step-daughter, Erin (Easterbrooks) Heuer and husband, Christopher Heuer. He also leaves four grandchildren, Mason Easterbrooks, Reese Easterbrooks, Adelyn Heuer, and Henry Heuer.
Due to the current situation with the corona virus, his funeral and burial will be private.
The service will be video live streamed on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 6:00PM, and can be viewed on Jack's obituary page, on the O'Neill Funeral Home website: www.ONeillFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020