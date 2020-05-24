Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
For more information about
Jack Pendleton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
6:00 PM
live streamed on Jack’s obituary page
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Pendleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Pendleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Pendleton Obituary
PENDLETON, JACK
72, of North Smithfield passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. He was the husband of Karen (Devlin) Pendleton, they were married for 18 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of Gloria (Scetta) Pendleton and the late Jack Pendleton. Jack graduated from North Providence High School and served his country in the Air Force Reserves as an aircraft mechanic. He was the owner/operator of Area Hydraulics in Uxbridge, MA.
Jack was a superb racquetball player and enjoyed vacationing on the island of St. Martin.
Besides his wife and mother, Jack is survived by his step-son, Adam Easterbrooks and his wife Kerry Easterbrooks, and his step-daughter, Erin (Easterbrooks) Heuer and husband, Christopher Heuer. He also leaves four grandchildren, Mason Easterbrooks, Reese Easterbrooks, Adelyn Heuer, and Henry Heuer.
Due to the current situation with the corona virus, his funeral and burial will be private.
The service will be video live streamed on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 6:00PM, and can be viewed on Jack's obituary page, on the O'Neill Funeral Home website: www.ONeillFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -