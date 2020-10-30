1/1
Jack Willis
WILLIS, JACK
95, of Saunderstown, died at home on Oct. 27, 2020. He was Professor Emeritus of Physics, URI, where his main interest was teaching. For many years, he and his colleague, Don Kirwan, presented "Fun with Physics" shows where physics phenomena were shown and they held NSF sponsored workshops for high school teachers. In the 1980s, he was an Associate Editor of The Physics Teacher, and was named a Fellow of the American Association of Physics Teachers. Jack was a WWII Army veteran.
Survived by his wife, Clarice, of 45 years, he also leaves sons, Eric (Melissa), Dana (Emelita), Craig, and daughter, Karen Yeh (Ron), plus three granddaughters and two great granddaughters. His wife's children, Nicole, Walter, and Cecile and their seven children also survive him.
If you wish to honor his memory, please send donations to:
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,
www.CFF.org.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
