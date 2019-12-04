|
IAROSSI, JACOB MICHAEL PATRICK
24, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Beloved son of Francine A. Pare-Iarossi and Michael P. Iarossi; grandson of Alfred F. (Peter) Pare and the late Stacia F. (Wojcik) Pare and Victoria Iarossi and the late Domenic P. Iarossi; brother of Michael P. Iarossi II, Patrick D. Iarossi, Meghan Lynn Giroux and Jenna Mae Quinn.
Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9 - 11:00 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte. 3), Coventry. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, Coventry. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019