Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church
Coventry, RI
Jacob Michael Patrick Iarossi Obituary
IAROSSI, JACOB MICHAEL PATRICK
24, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Beloved son of Francine A. Pare-Iarossi and Michael P. Iarossi; grandson of Alfred F. (Peter) Pare and the late Stacia F. (Wojcik) Pare and Victoria Iarossi and the late Domenic P. Iarossi; brother of Michael P. Iarossi II, Patrick D. Iarossi, Meghan Lynn Giroux and Jenna Mae Quinn.
Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9 - 11:00 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte. 3), Coventry. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, Coventry. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
