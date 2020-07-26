Jacqueline Bowker

Bowker, Jacqueline

JACQUELINE MARIE BOWKER, 55, of Taunton, MA, formerly of Hopkinton passed away unexpectedly July 16, 2020. Daughter of the late Francis X "Jerry" and Sarah Riordan Bowker of Hopkinton, "Jackson" was the cherished first sister of Julie Bowker (Ho-ping Wei) of Portland, OR; beloved older sister of Kelley Bowker of South Boston; devoted life partner of Paul Pineo of Taunton. Survived also by her maternal aunts Antoiniette Newhoff and Susan Reynolds, plus dozens of really cool cousins who appreciated her dry wit and engaging personality. She further leaves the most remarkable community of ICU nurses from Pawtucket Memorial Hospital, where she worked energetically and expertly for 30 years.

Jackie's childhood plan and life calling was nursing. She graduated with a BSN from University of Massachusetts in 1987. Prior to, and outside of hospital environs, her myriad pursuits were a gleaming reflection of her intelligent and curious nature. She studied watercolor as a teenager with Nancy Bailey, shot hoops at Hopkinton High, and for 8 long years, muddled through and jazzed-up a classical repertoire on the piano with Constance Hehn. She took second place in the annual science fair, and answered the phone and cooked suppers at St. John's rectory. She loved learning French and at 16 dashed around Europe with the Foreign Exchange Club. All that under her belt, she stashed her passport, and pursued cooking and gardening with experimentation and flair. She was a fine and caring neighbor. She collected antiques, rode horses and raised hens. As she was industrious and generous, so was she frugal: coaxing her old Toyota, clearing brush, operating her own wood chipper and using a clothes line. She stoked a wood stove and prioritized the restoration of her 19th c. barn. She loved fairs, frilly frocks, flower shows, historic homes and visits to the MFA. Above all, she loved her dogs. Her brother-in-law says, "She was the most humorous person I've ever met."

Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Stoughton, A mass and gathering to celebrate Jackie's Wonderful Life will take place at a date to be determined. Gifts in her honor to the Framingham Heart Study, MS Society or MSPCA-Angell. "That best portion of a good person's life, their little nameless unremembered acts of kindness and love." (William Wordworth)

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, Hopkinton, MA.



