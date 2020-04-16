|
COURT, JACQUELINE "Jackie"
Jacqueline "Jackie" Court, 81, of 24 Ministerial Road, South Kingstown, went home to our lord, peacefully, on Easter Sunday, 2020. Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Cora Stewart. Jackie, a graduate of Hampton University, excelled in science, dance and physical education. Hampton is where she would meet her husband of 50 years, the late Kenneth O. Court. After settling in RI, Jackie became a public-school teacher and in 1969 was the first minority coach hired by Brown University, where she served as head gymnastics coach for over 30 years. Jackie was ECAC Coach of the Year in both 1997 and 1999 as well as NCAA Northeast Region Coach of the Year in 1999. Jackie served as the states 1st Chairperson of USA Gymnastics, a position she held for 18 years; as the District Chairperson for the National High School Federation and on the advisory boards for the Women's Sports Foundation and New England Women's Fund. In 1994, Jackie earned a Special Service Award from the national Association of Collegiate Gymnastics Coaches, and in 1996 she gained induction into the Northeast Women's Hall of Fame. She was a nationally ranked gymnastics official for over 40 years. Jackie was a pioneer in women's equality in sports and was recognized by the NCAA for her support and actions that improved the betterment of college sports for women through Title IX. Jackie mentored hundreds of athletes and coaches. The women she mentored became educated and powerful leaders. Jackie loved her family, friends and hobbies. She is survived by her sons Kenneth M. Court and John A. Court, her daughter in-law Julie A. Court and granddaughter Jessica. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 16, 2020