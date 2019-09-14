|
|
HICKEY, JACQUELINE (LUSSIER)
80, passed away at home on September 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Dorothea (Burke) Lussier. She was married to William L. Hickey Jr. for 59 years.
Born in Providence and raised in Edgewood, Jackie had been a resident of Warwick for over 50 years. She earned a Bachelors degree in Education from Rhode Island College. She was a devoted elementary school teacher for the city of Warwick for almost 30 years before retiring.
Jackie and Bill were active in politics. She was appointed to serve as a Committeewoman for the RI State Democratic Committee. She also found much joy as a member of her quilting circle, traveling all over New England with her quilting friends.
Jackie's greatest love was for her family. She was a working mother but found time to lead her daughters' Girl Scout troops. She and Bill were involved with the Rhode Island National Guard and have always supported military families. As a loving grandmother Jackie was tireless and passionate. Whether it was going to a hocky game, helping with a homework assignment or just playing in the yard, she kept up with her grandsons, and their friends!
Jackie is survived by her husband Bill, their daughters JoAnn Niksa (Ronald), and Jean Pascucci (Edward). Also, her grandsons Ronald (Jessica) and Joseph (Elizabeth), as well as her great grandchildren Gemma and Maverick. She also leaves her brother, Frank Lussier and her sister, Margaret Lussier.
Funeral Monday at 9:00 AM from the Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home,1895 Broad St. at Park Ave. , Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Peter Church, 350 Fair St. , Warwick.
Calling hours Sunday 4:00-7:00 PM In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St. #306, Providence, RI 02906 Please visit; JWSFH.COM
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 14, 2019