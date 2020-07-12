Jacqueline Paradis

Paradis, JacquelineJacqueline Irene Paradis, 84, recently residing at Villa St. Antoine in North Smithfield, died July 6, 2020 after a brief hospice stay. She was the wife of the late Maurice "Moe" Paradis. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Jeannette (Lapierre) Bachand. She is survived by her sister, Yvette Lanoue of Timmonsville, SC.Jackie cherished the time she spent with her family: her daughter Lisa Sturgeon and her husband Ralph of Cranston; her daughter Paula Paradis and her husband Daniel Reuland of Chapel Hill, NC; her late son Marc Paradis; her eight grandchildren, Jason Whitehouse, Kirsten Keiser, Matthew Whitehouse, Nicolas Paradis, Frances Reuland, Lucienne Paradis, Oliver Reuland, and Tobias Reuland; and her six great grandchildren.After graduating from St. Clare's High School, Jacqueline worked as a secretary early in her marriage, supporting Maurice in graduate school in her favorite city of Washington D.C. Her primary lifework was raising her family and homemaking -- Moe's career led to many moves in several states. She enjoyed entertaining, cooking and amassing a vast cookbook collection. She and Moe were Providence College supporters and basketball devotees; they loved getaways to Florida beaches and attending Red Sox spring training. Together they explored countless US National Parks, Canada and many parts of the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. In her later years she treasured her time living back in northern RI engaged with a network of cousins and close friends.Funeral arrangements, under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Jackie requested that memorial contributions may be made to the JDRF- Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037.