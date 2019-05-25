Home

Jacqueline R. Corrigan


1933 - 2019
Jacqueline R. Corrigan Obituary
Corrigan, Jacqueline, R.
85, of North Providence, passed away on May 20, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Francis E. Corrigan, Jr. They were married 63 years.
Born in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late George and Marie-Louise Gregoire, and sister of the late Roger Gregoire and Jean-Paul Gregoire.
Jacqueline graduated from the R.I. School for the Deaf in Providence. She worked for many years at Hope Webbing in Pawtucket. She was very involved in several organizations in the Deaf community. RI Deaf Senior Citizens, RI Deaf Club, RI Deaf Bowling League, just to name a few. She loved Bowling and Bingo.
Jacqueline was the devoted mother to the late Paul Corrigan and his late wife Michelle, Peter Corrigan and his wife Amy, Leo Corrigan and his wife Colleen and Louise Corrigan and her husband Shawn McGowan. She was the loving Grandmother of 9 Grandchildren and 3 Great – Grandchildren.
We – her family could not have asked for a better role model in our lives! She was amazing, wonderful, and loved each of us with all her heart!
A celebration of her life will be private as well as any visitation hours.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 25, 2019
