WAYSS, JACQUELYN M. (STREKER), R.N.
age 85, of Lyall Avenue, Warwick, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was the wife of Paul R. Wayss for 63 years.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Dr. Edward T. Streker and Doris L. (Clancy) Streker, she lived in Warwick since 1956. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, and was a member of its alumni association.
Mrs. Wayss was employed as a registered nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Providence for over 40 years, retiring in 1995. She was a long-time parishioner of St. Benedict Church, and a member of the "Knit-Wits" at the Pilgrim Senior Center.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five daughters and four sons, Doris J. Lee, Barbara A. Moulton, Mary Beth Hicks, Paul C. Wayss, James M. Wayss, Linda M. Cicerone, and Charles E. Wayss, all of Warwick; Robert J. Wayss of Onalaska, WI, and Karen E. Forleo of West Greenwich; fifteen grandchildren and seven great-granddaughters. She was the sister of Elizabeth DiFrenna of Wakefield, MA, Susan Mollicone of Florida, and the late Dolores Streker, Maureen Salone, Barbara Campo, and John Streker.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, December 12, at 10 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Benedict Church, 135 Beach Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a . www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 10, 2019