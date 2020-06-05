Jaime DeSousa
deSousa, Jaime
Jaime deSousa, 76 years old of Central Falls, Passed away at home after an illness. He was born in Sao Miguel, Azores, a son of the late Francisco and Conceicao (Silva) deSousa. He came to the United States in 1977 and settled in Pawtucket. He had been employed as a machine operator at Providence Metalizing and retired in 1994. He later moved to Central Falls where he has lived several years. He is survived by four sons, Marco and Walter deSousa in Portugal, Jaime and Roy Sousa of Pawtucket and two daughters, Maria Guedes of Florida and Neliy Sousa of Cranston. He also leaves a brother Luis deSousa of Pawtucket, a sister Fernanda Melo also of Pawtucket and Margaret deMedeiros and Rosa DaCosta both of No. Providence. He was the Grandfather of seventeen and Great Grandfather of 3. He was the father of the late Mario Sousa
VISITATION, FRIDAY evening 5 until 8 PM in the Charles Coelho Funeral Home, Social distancing and masks are required.
A Mass of Christian Burial wil be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church, Lawn Avenue, Pawtucket on Saturday at 10 AM. .

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.
