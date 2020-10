Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Jaime's life story with friends and family

Share Jaime's life story with friends and family

ELEVENTH ANNIVERSARY October 9, 2009 - 2020 BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE September 28, 1930 JAIME L. D'OLIVEIRA Love always 'til we meet again. WIFE LORRAINE, DAUGHTERS LISA & KATHLEEN, SON JAIME 8 GRANDCHILDREN & 3 GREAT-GRANDCHILD





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store