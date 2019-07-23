DOWNEY, JAKE KELLEY

Jake Kelley Downey, age 17 and one-half years of Coventry, passed away Friday, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. Born in Warwick, RI, he was the son of Robert E. Downey, III, and Melissa A. Kelley. Jake, "Jake D.," Jake Downey and "Jakey" was the boy with many nicknames. He attended Crayons Preschool, part of the Trudeau Center, from 2003-2008. He then went onto school at Meeting Street from 2008 to the present. Jake loved his school, loved being social and loved being with his friends and family. He attended many places in his life, from the Pawsox to the zoo, to the ocean and the Meeting Street Prom. Jake was an avid swimmer and visited most of the YMCA's in the state. Everyone at the Y knew who Jake was by name. He also enjoyed the pool at Briarwood Meadows and the ocean at Breakwater Village. He loved listening to music, from Christmas songs to Ed Sheeran. Music would open his eyes and make him come alive, even to kick in the pool! He competed in Special Olympics bowling on his Meeting Street Team. He loved to go to church, looked forward to his long walks, attending his brother, Logan's games-just really anything to be social. He was an avid Redsox fan, most likely by default. Jake was the best napper, sometimes playing "possum" on his medical appointments particularly, and he loved to play with his mom's hair.

Besides his parents, Jake is survived by his beloved brother, Logan Kelley Downey. He also was the loving grandson of his two grandmothers, Judith S. Kelley and Elizabeth A. Downey-Mudge. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Michael F. Kelley, and Robert E. Downey, Jr. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019, from 4:00-8: 00 pm at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10:00 am.at St. Gregory The Great Church, Cowesett Road, Warwick. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Burial will be immediately following in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, West Warwick. Donations in Jake's memory can be made to Meeting Street School, 1000 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02905 or the YMCA of Greater Providence, 21 Peace Street, 6th Floor, Providence, RI 02907. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.carpenterjenks.com Published in The Providence Journal on July 23, 2019