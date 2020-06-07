DOLCE, JAMES A.
of Johnston, RI, passed away on June 4th at the age of 78 after a vivid and spirited life. Jim leaves behind a family who loved him: his sons James A. Dolce Jr. and his wife Leslie of Boston, MA, and Jeffrey M. Dolce and his wife Karin of North Kingstown, RI; cherished grandchildren Alex Dolce, Eric Dolce, Kyle Dolce, and Adam Dolce; brother Arthur Dolce, Jr. and his wife Linda; and sister Joy Maurice and her husband Arthur.
Jim was born on June 19th, 1941 to Arthur and Ann (Vona) Dolce in Providence, RI. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. Meeting his wife Gerry as a teenager, they soon began a loving marriage which spanned 58 years of utter and complete devotion. Together they raised their sons with unwavering love and support.
Jim worked for over forty years for the Providence Energy Corporation in the marketing and sales departments. He deeply valued hard work and instilled those principles in his sons and later grandsons and took immense pride in the personal and professional achievements of his family.
He leaves behind a host of longtime friends, all of whom meant the world to him. Spending winters in Florida, evenings on Federal Hill, and vacations in Italy, Jim, alongside Gerry, enjoyed a high-spirited life full of good Italian cooking and dancing. His friends proved treasured to him following the death of his adored wife serving as an invaluable support system that he loved second only to his family.
Family came first for Jim. He lived his life this way. He was a doting husband, caring father to both his sons and two daughters-in-law, and treasured grandfather. He cherished his extended Dolce family enjoying long phone calls and thoughtful conversations over a hearty breakfast. Jim put significant value in bringing his family together. His greatest sense of pride was for his four loving grandsons - Alex, Eric, Kyle and Adam.
To his family, he was a loving patriarch, with a generous smile and a patient, listening ear. He will be remembered as a kind, loving man who always thought the very best of others. Jim will always serve as an inspiration to prioritize family, value education and friendships and to always view the world with hope and laughter.
His funeral service is private. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in his name made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Just Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.