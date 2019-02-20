|
MELFI, JAMES A.
68, passed away February 18, 2019. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Angelo and Anna (Rufo) Melfi. He leaves Donna Melfi, his children Nicholas Melfi and Patricia Pantos; his grandchildren Tessa and Anca Pantos; and his brother Robert Melfi. He was the brother of the late Mary Ann Caldarone and Stephen Melfi. James will be missed by many who included him as family, including Patty Robinson.
A graduate of North Providence High School, James obtained an associate degree at CCRI. He was the owner of Melfi Landscaping, working alongside his father and Stephen for a number of years. He worked at H&R Block for over two decades at several locations throughout Rhode Island.
Visitation will be held Thursday 4-7 p.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday at 9 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, followed by burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2019