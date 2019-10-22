|
|
BECKER, JAMES ANTHONY
75, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. Born February 22, 1944 in Providence, James was the son of the late William and Mildred (Case) Becker.
James is survived by his loving siblings Suzan E. Campagna, Janice B. Place (Philip), and William Becker, Jr., Ruth V. Iavarone, and David J. Becker. James also had many beloved nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.
James graduated from West Warwick's John F. Deering High School in 1962, attended Providence College and joined the US Army during the Vietnam Era. He later graduated from RI College with a degree in music and went on to teach music and perform musically throughout Rhode Island.
James was a violinist first, but he easily taught himself to play multiple instruments, including the bass fiddle and bass guitar. In the mid-1960's, he toured the US with Chubby Checker, playing base in the back-up band.
Over the years, James performed with the Rhode Island Youth Philharmonic, the Army Band, and later with the Ocean State Pops Orchestra. He was always proud to be a veteran of the US Army, where he served in the Army Band. In his later years, James could be heard playing violin in multiple churches through RI. He also played the Fiddler in several local productions of The Fiddler on the Roof.
His Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 596 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. Burial with military honors will take place in Pawtuxet Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, a Veterans Service Center, 1010 Hartford Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019