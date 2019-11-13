Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
James Anthony Gillis Obituary
GILLIS, JAMES, ANTHONY
77, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 11, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Timothy John and Gladys Gillis. James was the husband of the late Kathleen A. (Campbell) Gillis. He is survived by his daughter, Christina Gillis, a sister, Mary A. Parker, brothers, William E. Gillis and Joseph M. Gillis and his wife Eileen Gillis, several nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Timothy John Gillis, Jr. and a step daughter, Deborah (Campbell) Lorenz. Jim was employed as a supervising eligibility technician for the RI Department of Human Services for 28 years before retiring in 1999. Visiting hours will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 12-2 pm with a service to follow at 2pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Full Obituary and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
