FRANZESE, JAMES (JIM) ARTHUR
78, of Scituate, RI/Marco Island, FL, passed away in Providence, RI on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Born in Queens, NY 11/26/1940 he was the son of the late Gennaro (James) and Dolores (Thibeault) Franzese.
He was a 1958 graduate of Paul D. Schreiber High School, Port Washington, NY. He served in the U.S. Army (receiving the good conduct medal) and as a Melville, NY volunteer firefighter ranking as a deputy chief. Jim was the owner/operator of Del Jim Construction Company, a mason contracting business for 30 years.
In his retirement Jim made golf a year-round hobby playing in leagues at Foster Country Club in RI and all-around Southwest Florida. He loved to travel the world with his wife and friends experiencing all the many cultures. He enjoyed being outdoors and kept busy maintaining his beautifully manicured yard of which he was very proud. Most of all he was happiest at his home on Marco Island, fishing and walking the beaches.
Jim met the love of his life, Sheila A. (Pedini) Franzese on a blind date in February 1958 in Attleboro, MA. They were happily married for 58 years.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his adoring daughters Therese A. Franzese-O'Donovan and husband Brian of Long Island, NY and Dr. Denise A. Franzese-Manzolillo and fiancé Dennis Gallagher of Scituate, RI. He was the cherished grandfather to Nicholas James Manzolillo and fiancé Brittany Sanfilippo and Brielle Rose Manzolillo. He leaves a sister Dolores Marsh and husband Thomas of Hinsdale, IL and nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Thomas Franzese.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 5, 2019