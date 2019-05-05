CUMMISKEY, JAMES B.

James B. Cummiskey, age 85 of West Warwick, passed away Tuesday with his family by his side. Born in West Warwick, RI, he was the son of the late Francis William and the late Marie Florina (Lussier) Cummiskey. The family later moved to the Belleville section of North Kingstown. Jim enlisted in the US Army in 1953 and served during the Korean War Era in the 82nd Airborne until 1955. He was a welder and a member of the UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 777. His life truly began when he married the love of his life, Patricia (Berg) Cummiskey, in 1954. They moved to West Warwick and raised their six children, a niece, two nephews and was then blessed with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great nieces, and great nephews. Jim was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and friend. "Diamond Jim" as he was affectionately known, was a family man; to some, he was Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny. Jim was famous for starting a pick-up softball game on a late afternoon with his kids and their friends. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Church in West Warwick, an altar server, he volunteered countless hours maintaining the church. He and Pat enjoyed their ski trips with family and friends. Jim also loved sports cars and golf. Besides his wife he is survived by his children Judy and John Lischio, Nils and Maria Do Carmo Cummiskey, James F. Cummiskey, Susan and Michael Baker, Linda and Dennis Pichette, and Jeffrey Cummiskey. He is also survived by his niece and nephew who he loved and raised like his own children, Diane and Steven Gendreau and Michael McCarron. He was the loving and devoted grandfather of Nadine, Laryssa, Chad, Jessica, Risa, and Nolan; the loving and devoted great uncle to Marissa, Colin, Brandon, and Lindsey. He also leaves his siblings Joseph Cummiskey, Charles Cummiskey, Eileen McWilliams, and Robert Cummiskey. He was predeceased by a nephew Frederick J. McCarron, III, and his siblings Claire Hillman, William Cummiskey, Jane McCarron, and John Cummiskey. Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave. West Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church, 70 Church Street, West Warwick. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Burial will be immediately following in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are sent to either Pecos Benedictine Monastery P.O. Box 1080 Pecos NM 87552-1080 or St. Mary's Church, 70 Church St, West Warwick, RI 02893. Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2019