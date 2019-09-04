Home

James B. Toohey

TOOHEY, James B.
James B. Toohey, 81, of New Bedford, died on Saturday August 31, 2019.Husband of Gail A. (Hitt) Bates-Toohey. Son of the late Thomas J. and Anna (Gannon) Toohey. Father of Karen and David Toohey. Step-father to Cindy Toli and husband Stephen, David Bates and wife Anne-Marie, Kurt Bates and wife Lisa. His siblings Evelyn Toohey, Martin Toohey and wife Helen, sister-in-law Elaine Toohey, and brother-in-law of Donna Brennan. Six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Thomas J. Toohey, Jr., Nancy Kiernan, and Helen Toohey. Please visit saundersdwyer.com for funeral arrangements.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
