Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
864 Pt, Judith Road
Narragansett, RI
PIERCE, JAMES C.
88, of Narragansett, passed away Sunday, March 17th
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Frank C. Pierce and Della (Feeney) Pierce. Mr. Pierce worked for many years in the commercial fishing industry, much of them with his good friend David Handrigan. He served honorably in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, as a Paratrooper. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Frank Pierce and Rita A. McPeake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Friday at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt, Judith Road, Narragansett. Burial will follow with military honors will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
