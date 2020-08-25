1/1
James C. Vanner
VANNER, JAMES C.
97, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Antonetta S. (Morra) Vanner, they were married for sixty-one years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Charles and Marion (Zloty) Vanner.
Mr. Vanner served in the US Marine Corps during WWII.
He was a residential and commercial painter for many years before retiring. He was a member of the International Union of Painters & Allied Trades.
Jim was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed taking care of his yard. His greatest passion was his granddaughter Marissa, he enjoyed caring for and spending time with her.
He leaves his daughter, Audrey L. Pate and her husband Frank of Johnston; his beloved granddaughter, Marissa Pate; and a sister, Bertha Laskin of OH. He was the brother of the late Grace Cross, Dorothy Wilby, Sarah Peloquin, Charles and William Vanner.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend VISITING HOURS Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6-9pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the RI Veterans Home Activities Fund, 480 Metacom Avenue, Bristol, RI 02809.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
