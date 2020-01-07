|
|
Mello, James Cabral
James Cabral Mello, 58, passed away peacefully from a long battle with cancer on December 18, 2019. James was born in Scituate, RI to John and Alice Mello on February 28, 1961. He leaves behind his beloved wife Heather, cats Rosie and Moo and countless friends. James was a graduate of the Rhode Island Trades Shop School. He was a certified Chrysler Mechanic for 28 years. He had a passion for anything that had a motor and wheels. A special thanks to all of his prayer warriors and his medical staff. "A self worth is not measured by wealth or education, it is measured by integrity and character, so that makes Jim Mello the richest man in town." A mass to celebrate his life will be held on January 14, 2019 at 830 am at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, Fl 32159. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Scituate Animal Shelter, 106 Washington Highway, Clayville, Rhode Island 02813.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020