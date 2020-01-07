Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
8:30 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
1351 Paige Place
Lady Lake, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Cabral Mello


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Cabral Mello Obituary
Mello, James Cabral
James Cabral Mello, 58, passed away peacefully from a long battle with cancer on December 18, 2019. James was born in Scituate, RI to John and Alice Mello on February 28, 1961. He leaves behind his beloved wife Heather, cats Rosie and Moo and countless friends. James was a graduate of the Rhode Island Trades Shop School. He was a certified Chrysler Mechanic for 28 years. He had a passion for anything that had a motor and wheels. A special thanks to all of his prayer warriors and his medical staff. "A self worth is not measured by wealth or education, it is measured by integrity and character, so that makes Jim Mello the richest man in town." A mass to celebrate his life will be held on January 14, 2019 at 830 am at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, Fl 32159. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Scituate Animal Shelter, 106 Washington Highway, Clayville, Rhode Island 02813.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -