CARNEY, JAMES
89, of Cumberland, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. He was the husband of the late Rosalie (Casey) Carney. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Edward and Helen (Almond) Carney. James was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He then worked as the Assistant Director for the Rhode Island Department of Health for many years, retiring in 1994.
He is survived by his two sons, Steven Carney and James Carney, and his wife Christine; one daughter, Kathleen Hibbard, and her husband Steve; one sister, Patricia Coleman; four brothers, William, Gerald, Robert, and John Carney and his sister the late Helen Mcintosh; four grandchildren, Casey Carney and his wife Shannon, Kyle and Cory Carney, and Ashley Hibbard; and two great grandsons, Jaxon and Chase Carney.
His funeral will be held Monday, February 11 at 9am from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial with Military Honors will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Sunday from 3-6 pm in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln, 1 James McKee Way, Cumberland, RI 02864. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019