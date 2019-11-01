Home

Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
8:30 AM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip Church
Smithfield, RI
James Conlon Obituary
Conlon, James
91, of Spencer Road in Smithfield passed Monday. Husband of the late Annette (Lupien) Conlon.
He leaves his children, Anne Pate, Cathy Arciero, James Conlon, Kevin Conlon and Stephen Conlon . 12 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral Monday at 8:30am from Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 9:30am in St. Philip Church, Smithfield. Visitation Sunday from 4-7pm.For complete obit visit andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
