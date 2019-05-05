Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Costanzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Costanzo


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Costanzo Obituary
COSTANZO, JAMES
age 100, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 70 years Perina (Petrarca) Costanzo in 2016. Father of James A. Costanzo (Jo-Ann) and Louise A. Jarbeau (Lawrence). Grandfather of 2; great-grandfather of 3; brother of Anthony Costanzo.
Visiting hours Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117), with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Sacred Heart Church. Interment with military honors at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Full obituary iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now