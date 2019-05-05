|
|
COSTANZO, JAMES
age 100, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 70 years Perina (Petrarca) Costanzo in 2016. Father of James A. Costanzo (Jo-Ann) and Louise A. Jarbeau (Lawrence). Grandfather of 2; great-grandfather of 3; brother of Anthony Costanzo.
Visiting hours Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117), with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Sacred Heart Church. Interment with military honors at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Full obituary iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2019