Schoolcraft, James "Jimmy" Dean
James "Jimmy" D. Schoolcraft, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Cecil D. and late Agnes (Rose) Schoolcraft. Jimmy is survived by his two daughters, Mary Beth Schoolcraft, Lynn Ann Serrano, his son James D. Schoolcraft Jr., and nine grandchildren. He was brother to John Schoolcraft, the late Joseph Schoolcraft, Jason Schoolcraft, Darleen Rabbitt, and Patti Hein. A memorial will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 1-3 PM at the Charles Coelho Funeral Home, 151 Cross Street, Central Falls, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019