Donovan, James

James L. Donovan a lifelong resident of Rhode Island, passed away on October 2, 2020 at the age of 77. James is servived by daughters Adriann, Robin and son James. Funeral services were held at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Donations can be made in his honor to the Tesla Science Center at Wardenclyffe (631) 886-2632.



