James "JD" Dure
DURE, JAMES "JD"
39, of Pontiac Avenue, Cranston passed away September 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his wife, family and friends. James succumbed to cancer after a long and courageous battle. He fought for his life like a true champion all the way to the end.
James was a dedicated husband to Veronica (Colon) Dure.
Born in Haiti, he was the son of Joseph and Rita (Breton) Dure.
James was a barber and he owned and operated JD's Cuts. He was also a licensed contractor.
He was a great father to his four sons, Jovani Dure, Daymian Colon, Deshaun Dure and Alfino Davis. He was also the brother of Solange, Evens, Marc, Johnny, Jose and Pierre "Rony" Dure.
James was a hard worker and known for his courage and noble character. He was always available to help anyone in need.
Visitation will be held Friday from 9:00 – 10:00AM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James's memory to The Hope Centre at http://hope.rocotest.com/donate/ or The Amos House at https://amoshouse.com/how-to-help/make-a-donation. For online condolences, please visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
4019445151
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Romano Funeral Home
