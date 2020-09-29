1/
James E. Lewin Jr.
LEWIN, JAMES E., Jr.
88, passed away September 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Alpine Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Doris M. (Johnson) Lewin. Mr. Lewin was a Korean War Veteran. He worked at Imperial Knife Company for 35 years. Later in life he enjoyed working at Eleanor Slater Hospital. He is survived by his children; Debra A. Larkin, David J. Lewin and Michael E. Lewin, one granddaughter, Katie Larkin Henry and newborn great-grandson Matthew Larkin Henry. He was the brother of the late Frances St. Jean and Shirley Giacin. His funeral and burial will be private. Please share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
