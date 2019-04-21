|
Morgan, James Edward
James Edward Morgan, 97, of West Greenwich, died Thursday, April 18th, 2019. Born in Warwick, he was the son of the late William H. and Martha G. (Shierson) Morgan. He was the loving husband of the late, Phyllis I. (Kenyon) Morgan and father of David B. (Loreta) Morgan, Dennis E. (Melodye) Morgan and the late Susan D. Morgan. His funeral service will be held at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick on Monday, April 22nd, 2019 at 2PM. Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 1PM-2PM. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Warwick. For full obituary visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019