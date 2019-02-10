|
|
Edwards, James
(1946 – 2019)
James F Edwards died peacefully on 1/18/19 surrounded by his family. Born in NY, graduated Brown University in 1968. Jim made Providence his home with time spent at his cabin in the Berkshires.
Careers at India Imports of RI, West Africa Exports, Etonic, McGregor. Owned Allegro rtw with his wife. An avid storyteller, Jim wrote 2 books about his travel adventures. Little League coach, religion educator at First Unitarian Church of Providence.
Survived by his wife Dena Quilici of 44 years, sons Jameson Edwards, wife Christina Lovely and granddaughter Olivia, Tyler Edwards and wife Jordan Steinberg, and foster son Jordan Ellinwood.
Read full obituary at www.windfieldandsons.com
A memorial service will be held on 2/16/19 at the First Unitarian Church of Providence, 1 Benevolent Street, Providence at 10:30 followed by a Celebration of Jim's Life at The Waterman Grille, 4 Richmond Square, Providence from 12:00-3:00.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 10, 2019