Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Unitarian Church-Prvdnc
1 Benevolent St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 421-7970
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
First Unitarian Church of Providence
1 Benevolent Street
Providence, RI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Waterman Grille
4 Richmond Square
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edwards


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Edwards Obituary
Edwards, James
(1946 – 2019)
James F Edwards died peacefully on 1/18/19 surrounded by his family. Born in NY, graduated Brown University in 1968. Jim made Providence his home with time spent at his cabin in the Berkshires.
Careers at India Imports of RI, West Africa Exports, Etonic, McGregor. Owned Allegro rtw with his wife. An avid storyteller, Jim wrote 2 books about his travel adventures. Little League coach, religion educator at First Unitarian Church of Providence.
Survived by his wife Dena Quilici of 44 years, sons Jameson Edwards, wife Christina Lovely and granddaughter Olivia, Tyler Edwards and wife Jordan Steinberg, and foster son Jordan Ellinwood.
Read full obituary at www.windfieldandsons.com
A memorial service will be held on 2/16/19 at the First Unitarian Church of Providence, 1 Benevolent Street, Providence at 10:30 followed by a Celebration of Jim's Life at The Waterman Grille, 4 Richmond Square, Providence from 12:00-3:00.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.