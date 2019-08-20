Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
James F. Bachand Obituary
BACHAND, JAMES F.
83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born in Providence, RI he was the son of the late Ernest and Lillian (Connors) Bachand and brother of Jane Rapoza of Cranston, RI. The much beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (Rollins) Bachand and father of James S. Bachand of Houston, Texas; James will always be lovingly remembered by his family for his enduring will to provide for their care and safety and is greatly missed by all who knew him in the community. He had been a resident of East Greenwich for over 43 years where he remained after retiring from a long tenure with Exxon Corporation and DeBlois Oil Company as a sales representative. He served with the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged having attained the ranking of Lance Corporal.
A funeral in his honor will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Our Lady of Mercy Church, 3rd Street, East Greenwich. Burial with military honors will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, 316 Cedar Avenue, East Greenwich. Visiting hours Friday, 4-7 PM. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
