COFONE, JAMES F. "JIM"

age 76, passed away peacefully Thursday June 27, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Elaine (Molin-Pradel) Cofone for 53 years. Born in Westerly on December 4, 1942, the son of the late James and Ella Cofone. He made his home in Cranston for over 47 years. He graduated from Mitchell College A.A., Rhode Island College B.A., University of Rhode Island M.A. and attended Boston College for further graduate studies. He also served as an Adjunct Professor at Rhode Island College for many years. He began his teaching career in the Cranston Public Schools starting 1966 at Cranston High School West, Park View Middle School and Western Hills Middle School. Following his career as a teacher, he was the principal of Gladstone Street School for 13 years and Stonehill Elementary School for 10 years. He was then the Asst. Superintendent for Cranston Public Schools for 7 years retiring in 2004.

He was the loving father of Michele (Cofone) Tetreault and her husband, Mark and he was the devoted Papa of grandsons, Maxwell Tetreault and Mitchell Tetreault. He was a communicant of Holy Apostles Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister for many years. He leaves a sister, Jean Stenhouse of Westerly, was predeceased by a brother, Dante Palmisano of Seattle, Washington and also leaves several nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be held Saturday July 6, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Holy Apostles Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. CALLING HOURS Friday 4-6 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared at WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal from July 2 to July 5, 2019