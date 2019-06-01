|
McCaughey, James "Scoop" "Jim",F
58, of North Smithfield, formerly of Coventry and Pawtucket passed away "kicking and screaming" on May 25, 2019 of Neuroendocrine small cell carcinoma after a brave struggle. Scoop was the son of Norma E (Diggett) and the late John F McCaughey Jr. He was an accomplished chef at banquet facilities, country clubs and restaurants throughout his career. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Patriots and was always in a baseball or football league. Besides his his Mom, Scoop is survived by his wife, Michelle (Frail) McCaughey; father of Paula C Arruda and Grandfather "Boppa" of Elyssa M Pelleccione; brother of Robert F (Kim) McCaughey, Donna A Cullinan (Michael), Mary-Ellen Bowron (Michael), William F (Jen) McCaughey and the late Nancy (Steve) Riendeau. Since he loved a party, we will celebrate his life on June 9th with his family and friends. A special thank you to his Drs, Nurses and the staff at the Lifespan Cancer Institute at RI Hospital for all the love and their hard work taking care of him.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 1, 2019