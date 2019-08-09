Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home Wickford
140 West Main Street
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 294-4013
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Frederick Gardner


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Frederick Gardner Obituary
Gardner, James Frederick
81, of Exeter, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late James Francis and Marian (Bukoll) Gardner. He was the loving husband of Mary Kathryn (Whiteley) Gardner for forty years.
James received a Bachelor's Degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He went on to work as an engineer for over forty years at Perkin-Elmer Inc., successor to the Sealol Corp., in Cranston until his retirement in 2000. He was an avid reader and sailor who enjoyed sailing with his wife on Narragansett Bay. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 140 W Main St, North Kingstown. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private.
Please omit flowers. Donations in his memory may be made to the North Kingstown Free Library, 100 Boone St, North Kingstown, 02852.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home Wickford
Download Now