Gardner, James Frederick
81, of Exeter, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late James Francis and Marian (Bukoll) Gardner. He was the loving husband of Mary Kathryn (Whiteley) Gardner for forty years.
James received a Bachelor's Degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He went on to work as an engineer for over forty years at Perkin-Elmer Inc., successor to the Sealol Corp., in Cranston until his retirement in 2000. He was an avid reader and sailor who enjoyed sailing with his wife on Narragansett Bay. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 140 W Main St, North Kingstown. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private.
Please omit flowers. Donations in his memory may be made to the North Kingstown Free Library, 100 Boone St, North Kingstown, 02852.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 9, 2019